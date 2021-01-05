Pullman roots spark celebrated journalist’s career

A multiple Pulitzer Prize winner and the most recent winner of the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year award began his journalism career as a 12-year-old writing about life growing up in Pullman in the 1960s.
Peter Bhatia, editor and vice president at the Detroit Free Press, said that’s when he started his own neighborhood newspaper that mainly consisted of stories about playing sports with his buddies. His father, a Washington State University professor at the time, would publish copies of his son’s paper using a hand-cranked device many will remember as a Ditto machine.
He fondly recalled the idyllic qualities of growing up in Pullman. It was a place where residents could leave the house unlocked at night. Additionally, with the university close by, it also provided valuable academic opportunities.
“Pullman is an amazing place to grow up,” Bhatia said.
As a Pullman High School student, class of 1971, Bhatia wrote for the school newspaper and found joy in writing about his friends and PHS sports teams.
“That’s where I first realized that journalism was really fun,” he said.
That sparked a career that would take Bhatia to newspapers across the country from the Spokesman-Review to the Detroit Free Press, where the paper’s work this past year earned recognition from the National Press Foundation.
The foundation wrote in a news release that Bhatia earned the 2020 Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award because he “led the Detroit Free Press in superb coverage of the tumultuous events of 2020 and has been a longstanding and committed advocate for diversity, both in the newsroom and in the practice of community journalism.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd protests and the heated presidential election, Bhatia called 2020 the most intense year of his career.
He said it was a year where telling the truth to the newspaper’s readers became more important than ever, especially as misinformation began to swirl.
“We made a determined effort to tell people about the real facts of what happened,” he said.
Bhatia, whose father was from India, was also recognized for prioritizing diversity in his paper’s coverage.
He said his mixed-race heritage embedded in him an appreciation for differences. As a journalist, Bhatia said he has worked hard to make sure all people are represented as accurately as possible and that his newspapers give voice to the voiceless.
Bhatia said he is flattered to receive the Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award and credited his staff for creating great journalism.
“I just had the opportunity to lead and to work with incredible people,” he said.
Among the many stops in his career, Bhatia led The Oregonian for two decades when the newsroom there won six Pulitzer Prizes.
He also worked at The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Fresno Bee and The San Francisco Examiner, among other newsrooms. His newsrooms have earned 10 Pulitzer Prizes total and he has served as a Pulitzer juror seven times.
He also served as director of Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State’s Cronkite School of Journalism.
Bhatia said he would encourage any budding journalist at Pullman High School to pursue a career in the field.
He said freedom of the press is still a fundamental part of this country. Despite the negativity that can surround journalism, he said it is still “an incredible life to live.”
“At the end of the day, it’s really, really fun,” he said.
