Pullman’s district champs

The Pullman High School girls swim team won six of 11 events and defended its Washington Class 2A district title Oct. 29 at Washington State University's Gibb Pool. The Greyhounds, shown here with coach Eric Chung, right, will compete for a state title Nov. 10-12 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.

