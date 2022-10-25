Project Downtown is making steady progress and has moved into phase two as engineers finalize designs and plans for the city.

Pullman City Council met with engineers from Welch Comer, an urban renewal company based in Coeur d’Alene, during last week’s meeting to discuss advancements made in Project Downtown. While the firm has much work to do in the coming years, they said they’re making headway in the project’s early development.

Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to their website. The plan launched this summer when the city asked Pullman residents to comment on what they’d like to see improved in the area, gathering hundreds of responses.

