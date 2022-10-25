Project Downtown is making steady progress and has moved into phase two as engineers finalize designs and plans for the city.
Pullman City Council met with engineers from Welch Comer, an urban renewal company based in Coeur d’Alene, during last week’s meeting to discuss advancements made in Project Downtown. While the firm has much work to do in the coming years, they said they’re making headway in the project’s early development.
Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to their website. The plan launched this summer when the city asked Pullman residents to comment on what they’d like to see improved in the area, gathering hundreds of responses.
The project was funded by President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, providing relief to U.S. cities in order to stimulate the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Association of Washington Cities, $65.1 billion was allocated to the state to fund public health expenditures, water, sewage, infrastructure and lost revenue during the pandemic.
This is the biggest downtown project the city has seen under Mayor Glenn Johnson, who’s held office since 2004. Matt Gillis, vice president at Welch Comer, estimates the project to cost around $9.4 million, with the priorities being the remodel of Grand Avenue and Main Street. According to Gillis, improvements to Main Street are estimated to cost $7.5 million and Grand Avenue construction is estimated to cost $1.6 million. If funding allows, the firm will also reconstruct Davis Way, which would cost about $150,000; Pine Street Plaza for around $100,000; and Olsen Street for about $50,000.
Project Downtown is still in its early phases, and the firm will continue to finalize designs through March 2023. The project will then go into a bid phase until May 2023, Gillis said the firm hopes to bid the plan in the spring.
Courtney Kramer, public involvement specialist at Welch Comer, said the firm wants to work with property and business owners in the community in order to anticipate and migrate construction challenges. The firm hopes to start construction in the early summer of 2023. Kramer said Project Downtown is estimated to finish in the fall of 2024, where “fantastic streetscapes and people spaces” in Pullman’s downtown can be utilized by the community.
The biggest issue on Grand Avenue is lane configuration, Gillis said, and the Department of Transportation has performance requirements that could be triggered in 2028 with the rise of population. Sometime in the future, Pullman will need to increase the street’s lanes from three to five to support the level of traffic. Widening the street will result in the loss of 62 parking stalls, and Councilor Francis Benjamin recommended keeping these parking spaces viable until the state mandates they must be removed.
Many improvements the firm and city would like to make to the downtown area prioritize pedestrian safety. Gillis would like to introduce curb bulbs to Main Street by extending the sidewalk at the Kamiaken Street and Spring Street intersections, and reducing Main Street’s three lanes to two from Kamiaken Street to Spring Street.
Curb bulbs shorten the crosswalk and how long people are in the street. Gillis said when the amount of time pedestrians are in the street is reduced, safety goes up. Curb bulbs also protect parked vehicles and give drivers a clear idea where parking starts and stops. The elongated sidewalks also give the city a small area for landscaping and an opportunity for easy stormwater treatment.
The firm also plans to raise the intersection at Pine Street Plaza in hopes to calm traffic, reduce vehicle speed and protect pedestrians. Gillis said Pine is a prime location for people getting on and off transit, and he expects the community to use the intersection more. The raised intersection gives the city an opportunity to decorate the street and will give the area a “plaza feel.”
Pine Street Plaza will see some minor improvements and the firm received comments on providing access to the South Fork Palouse River. They discussed adding raised steps from the plaza to the water to provide easy maintenance of the river. Councilor Eileen Macoll said trash in the river gathers at Pine Street and adding easy access to the river would benefit clean-up and maintenance endeavors.
The firm also plans on reconstructing utilities including water, sewer, storm, power and gas, as well as improving the asphalt, sidewalks, lights and trees.
Engineers at Welch Comer will meet with the council in January to update the community on the design progress.