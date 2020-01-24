The owners of Renaissance Fine Woodworking in Pullman plan to retire and are looking to pass the 30-year-old business to someone else.
Tom Rodgers started the business in 1990 in Madison, Wis., before moving to the Palouse in 1997. Co-owner Paul Hill first joined the business on Riverview Street in 2001.
Hill said they have built their niche contracting, cabinetry and furniture business through word of mouth and by gaining repeat customers. He said there are few businesses that provide these services in one place.
“We can build most odd things that people want,” Hill said.
The two men, both in their 60s, hope Renaissance Fine Woodworking will live on under new ownership after they retire at the beginning of the summer.
He said they would like to pass it on to a Renaissance employee, but are open to all offers, especially if it falls into the hands of someone who is a craftsman and conscientious contractor.
Hill called woodworking “strenuous work” and both he and Rogers would like to explore other passions in retirement.
“We want to move on while we still have the ability to do the things we want to do,” Hill said.
For Hill, that includes continuing to run from his small luthier business out of his home shop and tending to his garden. He also wants to travel more in his retirement.
Hill said he has always been a builder. He embraced the opportunity to work with Rodgers, the first man he met when he moved to Pullman, because he felt Rogers was a kind, thoughtful and professional man.
He said they both love their 3,300-square-foot shop and working with people.
“It’s a good-vibe place,” Hill said. “We both enjoy being there and working there.”
Hill said they are proud of their reputation and are grateful to the Pullman community. He said they have gained many friends through their business and still keep in contact with them.
“It’s been a very pleasant ride,” he said.
