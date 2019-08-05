PULLMAN — Tesslyn Preppernau of Ellensburg was declared the winner from among the 12 girls competing in the Washington State Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at Pullman High School’s theater.
First runner-up was Lillian Kirry of Chewalah; second runner-up was Suellen Rice of Pullman.
On Saturday, the participants were judged in talent, self-expression, interview, fitness, scholastic and spirit categories. The interview category required the participants to answer a series of questions in front of the judges Friday, and answer one question on stage Saturday evening.
Contestants were vying for $8,000 in scholarships and the opportunity to represent Washington at the America’s Distinguished Young Women program next summer in Mobile, Ala.
Rice received a $750 scholarship for placing as the second runner-up. The Pullman High School senior’s parents are Gladys and Raymond Rice.
Hayden Fulfs, Colfax’s DYW, won $200 Self Expression and Interview category awards. Her parents are Carey and Steven Fulfs.
Brooke Bankus, Garfield-Palouse's DYW, won a $200 Scholastic Award. Her parents are Amanda and Jason Bankus.
Megan Kay of Colton/Uniontown and Kaitlyn Cornish of LaCrosse also participated at the state program.