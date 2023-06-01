OXON HILL, Md. — Navtaj Singh, a 12-year-old boy from Pullman, tied for 12th place Wednesday in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Singh was eliminated in the eighth round on the word “meromictic,” which he incorrectly spelled “marymictic.”

Among the words he correctly spelled were “rissole,” “empest” and “piezometer.”

