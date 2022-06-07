A portion of Stadium Way will be closed in both directions for construction starting Monday and ending June 24.
The construction on Washington State University’s campus is to remove a pedestrian bridge between the Shock Physics Building and Wegner Hall. The bridge is being removed because of unsound structure, according to university officials. Construction will last from Monday through July 29, with only a portion of the work causing road closures.
Connecting residential halls to classrooms and academic buildings, the bridge was built 50 years ago to allow foot traffic to pass over the busy Stadium Way. Phil Weiler, vice president of WSU Marketing and Communications, said the pedestrian bridge connected residence halls to the heart of campus.
About a year ago, staff began to notice concrete crumbling and rust weeping from the foundation. Bringing in a firm to inspect the integrity of the bridge, WSU closed the bridge out of an abundance of caution.
“We just decided that when we started to see what appeared to be signs of failure, we just didn’t want to risk it,” Weiler said.
Rather than demolishing the bridge then, WSU wanted to wait and decide on a permanent solution. Weiler said looking at the bridge, it became clear that the structure would be expensive to try and refurbish. To maintain the pass, WSU would have to build a brand new bridge, as the original structure was unsalvagable.
WSU officials decided to demolish the bridge and has no plans of building a new one. Weiler said traffic on campus has changed significantly over the past 50 years.
“We have a lot more emphasis these days around alternative modes of transportation, whether it be the bus, or bicycle or pedestrian walking,” Weiler said. “So this allows us to reconfigure what is a fairly busy roadway in a way that is going to meet the needs of all the different modes of transportation”
At the base of the bridge, there’s a bus stop frequently used by students, faculty and staff. Weiler said it is a busier bus stop, and a lot of people who get on and off at the stop need to cross Stadium Way at ground level. Because the bridge wasn’t being used as often as it used to, Weiler said it made sense to remove the structure and improve pedestrian, bicycle and car access.
The university wanted to demolish the bridge during the summer, at a time that is less disruptive. As students leave at the end of spring semester, traffic on Stadium Way is lighter. Weiler said motorists should avoid the roadway during the construction period because it will be completely closed off, or there will be significant delays.
According to a news release, during construction the affected portion of Stadium Way will be closed off entirely from June 13-24. Between June 27 and July 1, automobile traffic will be allowed through the roadway with intermittent single-lane closures. From July 5-22, a portion of College Way will be closed and single-lane closures will be expected on Stadium Way. During these times, automobiles and pedestrians will be directed to use detours around these streets.
“I sort of see it as an opportunity, quite frankly,” Weiler said. “This allows us to take a comprehensive look at what’s the best and safest way to allow all forms of traffic to use that section of campus.”
