The former Mimosa building on Pullman’s Main Street is not considered a public nuisance, according to city code.
Pullman Police Department Chief Gary Jenkins spoke to the Pullman City Council on Tuesday about Mimosa, a vacant former restaurant, as part of a larger discussion about vacant buildings in the downtown core business district.
The council in the past several weeks has explored the idea of creating an ordinance that would address the buildings that have been empty for a long time.
City Attorney Laura McAloon was asked to look at how other Washington cities addressed their vacant buildings. In a previous city council meeting, she said Washington law allows cities the authority to regulate public nuisances, which could include buildings that negatively affect a community or neighborhood.
The Pullman Police Department took inventory of the vacant downtown buildings in November.
The eight vacant properties were identified Tuesday. Six of them are located on Main Street, including the former Banner Bank, Audian Theater, Plasma Center, Mimosa, Baskin Robbins and four units in the Evolve on Main building. The other two properties are the former Held’s Auto Electric building on South Grand Avenue and the former Moose Lodge building on Kamiaken Street.
City code defines a nuisance as “the existence of any fence or other structure or thing on private property abutting or fronting upon any public street, sidewalk or place which is in a sagging, leaning, fallen, decayed or otherwise dilapidated or unsafe condition.”
The code also vaguely defines it as “any unsightly building, billboard, fence or other structure, or any old, abandoned or partially destroyed building left unfinished or any of same that may be dangerous to life or property.”
Jenkins said that, given this language, police “stick to enforcing what we believe we can prove with some evidence that it is dangerous.”
Jenkins said he asked the owner of Mimosa in October to fix some damaged parts of the building that could have been unsafe, including a hanging light fixture and a damaged piece of the roof. The building is now in compliance with city code, he said.
McAloon said she will present a possible first draft of an ordinance addressing vacant buildings to council next Tuesday.
Heroin and opioids
Jenkins on Tuesday also told the council that Pullman Regional Hospital has seen an average of 24 opioid overdoses a year since 2016.
Jenkins said the region has seen a heroin increase for several years, and data from the Quad Cities Drug Task Force shows police investigated 31 cases involving heroin in 2018, 19 cases in 2017 and 12 cases in 2016.
Prescription opioid abuse has declined in recent years at Washington State University, however, and so have prescription opioid overdoses across the state.
Jenkins presented the data to council because Pullman is included along with other cities in a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. McAloon said the council could choose to withdraw from that lawsuit and pursue other action. The council on Tuesday chose not to withdraw.
