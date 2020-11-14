The Pullman Winter Market will be called the Winter Trunk Market this year and take place Wednesdays in the parking lot of the Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center.
Vendors will sell items out of the trunks of their vehicles outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers are encouraged to contact vendors in advance, or to purchase items through online vendor platforms and pick them up at the market.
Vendors also will have inventory on hand for walk-up sales. Participating vendors and their sales platforms will be posted on the Market’s Facebook the week of each Winter Trunk Market. For now, only two are scheduled: Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Both will take place from 3-5 p.m.
Vendors that have expressed interest in participating in the Winter Trunk Markets include Omache Farm, Home Comfort Candles and Two If By SeaFoods.