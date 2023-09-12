Flashing lights were seen from Pullman neighborhoods Monday morning after a procession of emergency vehicles set out to honor the fallen on Patriot Day.

The city of Pullman paid homage to first responders, military personnel and civilians who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. A handful of community members joined Pullman Fire and Pullman Police departments during the annual ceremony.

The event began with a fleet of police cars, fire trucks and other vehicles that toured the Pioneer, College, Military and Sunnyside hills.

