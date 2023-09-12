Flashing lights were seen from Pullman neighborhoods Monday morning after a procession of emergency vehicles set out to honor the fallen on Patriot Day.
The city of Pullman paid homage to first responders, military personnel and civilians who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. A handful of community members joined Pullman Fire and Pullman Police departments during the annual ceremony.
The event began with a fleet of police cars, fire trucks and other vehicles that toured the Pioneer, College, Military and Sunnyside hills.
First responders returned to the audience at City Hall, placing their hands over their hearts while the Honor Guard raised a flag at half-staff.
Fire Chief Mike Heston continued the ceremony with earnest remarks on the somber day, asking the community to remember the events that took place.
“It was the most tragic thing that happened to our country,” Heston said.
The world stood still 22 years ago when the nation was attacked, Heston said. On that day nearly 3,000 people perished at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and on hijacked flights.
“These events may be fading in the minds of many Americans,” Heston said. “But for those who were directly affected and spent their lives in the service of others … that day remains fresh in our memories and in our hearts.”
Around 72 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters and paramedics were killed rushing into two doomed buildings while everyone was rushing to get out, he said. First responders in New York and from all over the world traveled to ground zero to successfully evacuate and rescue almost 19,000 people on that day.
“We still remember working around the clock, long after the initial disaster, searching desperately for men, women, children and colleagues,” Heston said.
Heston mentioned a New York fire battalion chief who gave orders to a lieutenant and his fleet to proceed to the 70th floor during the attack. The lieutenant was the chief’s younger brother, who never returned after entering the burning building.
“That is the true meaning of sacrifice,” Heston said. “That is the ultimate meaning of sacrifice.”
Heston said Patriot Day is a national day of service and remembrance to honor those heroic men and women who pledge to serve in whatever meaningful way they can.
“It is a reminder for all Americans to remember to heal, and to continue to serve our country in times of need and in times of crisis,” he said.