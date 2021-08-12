The Pullman School Board once more approved the purchase of a 60-acre plot of land on the end of Crestview Street near the southwest edge of the city as the potential site for a school.
While the purchase of the property — for a cost not to exceed $2 million — was approved by the board last December, Superintendent Bob Maxwell said he placed the item in front of the board as a discussion item in its regular meeting Wednesday, as details of the purchase have evolved since that initial approval.
In addition to finalizing a document of sale that is now ready to be signed, Maxwell said the district has been working with nearby property owners to secure easements for stormwater and sewage, as well as road access to the property.
“That’s taken since December until now to fine-tune and for all parties to come to an agreement. This has been reviewed by our legal counsel as well,” Maxwell said. “I wanted to bring it back as a discussion item to make sure that the board was well informed and be totally transparent with what happened — why we hadn’t signed off on this piece of property that you agreed to take action on over a year ago.”
The original proposal, considered by the board in November, said several factors prompted the board and district staff to consider purchasing property in town for the eventual construction of a new school, but officials said there is no current need for new facilities. These factors include a steadily ballooning student population and limited land availability in Pullman city limits.
While there is not currently a pressing need for more school space, Maxwell said that need will come soon enough. In November, he noted the 60-acre plat potentially has enough room for two schools.
“I think it’s really important to communicate this with our constituents with the public and our staff because it is an investment,” Maxwell said in Wednesday’s meeting. “I think it’s a great investment and will be needed in the distant future, I have no doubt.”
“We all know how Pullman has grown and we all know that all the flat spots have been built on long ago — I think it’s a great location and a great price,” added PSD Director of Operations Joe Thornton.
Money for the project would come from leftover funds previously earmarked for the new Kamiak Elementary School, which opened its doors in fall 2019. Grant support for that project freed up about $2 million in savings which Maxwell said can only be used for building projects and the purchase of property. According to the original proposal, acquisition of the Crestview property would use the remaining balance of that fund.
