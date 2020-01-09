Pullman School Board discusses plans for Lincoln

A final design to expand Lincoln Middle School took center stage during discussions at a Pullman School Board meeting Wednesday evening.
With the conclusion of other projects in the district meant to expand capacity at various grade levels, district officials say it is now time to address the “bottleneck” at the city’s only middle school.
“When we built the new Pullman High School a handful of years ago, we expanded it so that it was able to accommodate a much larger student population. Then we just added Kamiak Elementary to alleviate overcrowding at the elementary level,” said Shannon Focht, communications coordinator for the district. “Now, it’s our opportunity to address overcrowding at the middle school level — we currently have about 690 students and it was built to accommodate between 500 and 600, so it’s very full.”
The expansion plan would raise the capacity of LMS to 850 students, according to board documents.
The expansion project would be supported by a $15 million bond, which Focht said will be proposed to Pullman voters in a special election in February. According to Washington state law, at least 40 percent of the turnout seen in the last election must cast a ballot and 60 percent approval is needed for the measure to pass.
Focht said the bond would be scheduled to be paid off over the course of 20 years, and would affect local taxes starting in January 2021 — just as another bond worth $15.4 million, which funded a previous expansion project at LMS, is set to retire.
“That one expires at the end of 2020,” Focht said. “So we have an opportunity in January 2021 to have another bond start right as the previous one expires, so that taxpayers will see no increase in their taxes.”
If approved by voters, Thornton said construction of the new classrooms will begin this summer and expansion of the commons will be addressed in summer 2021. If all goes as planned, Focht said the expansion project will add eight new classrooms to the existing facility’s southwest corner, as well as two fully equipped science rooms on the building’s northern flank.
There are also plans to expand existing commons space where students take their lunch periods. Because of the limited size of current facilities, district Program Director Joe Thornton said administrators at LMS have to schedule three separate lunch periods to ensure everyone has a chance to eat, which wreaks havoc with daily scheduling.
“The bulk of the project is Lincoln Middle School — largely, two features which is adding classrooms and expanding the commons,” Thornton said. “But in addition, the bond will include funding to add climate control — aka cooling — to the three elementary schools that do not have cooling: Jefferson, Sunnyside and Franklin.”
Focht said there are no further expansion or renovation projects on the horizon for the Pullman School District, as of yet.
“Based on growth projection, I think, with the expansion of the middle school, we should be well situated for the next 10 to 15 years hopefully,” she said.
The board will vote whether to approve the plans in its next meeting toward the end of the month.
Also in Wednesday’s school board meeting, returning trustees Susan Weed, Jim Evermann and Allison Munch-Rotolo were sworn in to serve additional four-year terms.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.