The Pullman School Board will interview a candidate Tuesday to possibly fill a vacancy on the board.

A seat opened up on the Pullman School Board for District 1 after longtime Pullman School Board Trustee Susan Weed retired in January.

Arron Carter is the only candidate currently being considered to fill the vacancy, according to their website. He will be interviewed by the board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman High School. Trustees will make their decision during their next meeting March 8.

