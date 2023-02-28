The Pullman School Board will interview a candidate Tuesday to possibly fill a vacancy on the board.
A seat opened up on the Pullman School Board for District 1 after longtime Pullman School Board Trustee Susan Weed retired in January.
Arron Carter is the only candidate currently being considered to fill the vacancy, according to their website. He will be interviewed by the board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pullman High School. Trustees will make their decision during their next meeting March 8.
Carter graduated from Washington State University in 2010. He is a professor, wheat breeder and an O.A. Vogel endowed chairperson of wheat breeding and genetics at WSU, according to WSU’s Department of Crop Soil Sciences website.
The Pullman School Board is looking for a candidate to carry out the rest of Weed’s term, rather than wait until the next election to fill the spot. Weed’s term concludes at the end of the year, and the new District 1 appointee will have the opportunity to run for the nonpartisan position in the fall.
To learn more about the Pullman School Board or the open District 1 seat, visit pullmanschools.org.