Pullman School District considers land purchase

The Pullman School Board is considering the purchase of a 60-acre plot of land on the end of Crestview Street on the southwest edge of the city as the potential site of a future school for a cost not to exceed $2 million.
According to the proposal, several factors prompted the board and district staff to consider purchasing property in town for the eventual construction of a new school but officials said there is no current need for new facilities. These factors include a steadily ballooning student population and limited land availability in Pullman city limits.
Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said the 60-acre plat potentially has enough room for two schools.
“We’re always looking for an opportunity and have been looking for the opportunity to buy a large enough piece of property for the distant future,” he said. “We don’t have an immediate need but we do have the funds that would allow us to purchase those because those are leftover bond money that can only be spent on capital projects.”
Maxwell said he does not expect the property in question to be available for purchase for long.
District staff negotiated a purchase and sale agreement for the 60-acre parcel and administrative staff is recommending the purchase of the land for “no more than $2 million.” The land is currently zoned as residential, which comes with a number of advantages, including close proximity to city utilities.
“If we bought a piece of property in the country, getting utilities to that site would be extremely expensive,” Maxwell said. “The other thing is, if we did buy a piece of property out in the country — most of our students, we would be bussing out of town to the country to go to school rather than out of the country into town.”
Money for the project would come from left over funds previously earmarked for the new Kamiak Elementary School, which first opened its doors fall 2019. Grant support for that project freed up about $2 million in savings which Maxwell said can only be used for building projects and the purchase of property. According to the proposal, acquisition of the Crestview property would use the remaining balance of that fund.
