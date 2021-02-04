Pullman School District inches closer to in-person format

With COVID-19 activity in Whitman County now comfortably in the moderate range, Pullman School District administrators said Wednesday plans are in place to transition secondary grade levels to a schedule that would include two days a week of in-person learning.
In a special meeting Wednesday, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell said the district is prepared to shift middle school students to a hybrid schedule starting Feb. 22 with an eye on doing the same for high school students March 1.
So long as infection rates in the county remain below 350 cases per 100,000 residents, Maxwell said Feb. 22 would also mark a transition to five days a week of in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. However, he stressed secondary students will not be able to transition to a five-day schedule for the remainder of the year while still meeting health and safety guidelines.
“Both for the middle school and the high school, it would remain hybrid for the remainder of the year, two days a week,” Maxwell said. “Why? It’s because of the physical distancing of 6 feet. There’s just no way that we can have all the students in person five days a week and meet the physical distancing guidelines.”
In that same meeting, PHS Principal Juston Pollestad and LMS Principal Cameron Grow unveiled a scheduling plan for resuming some amount of in-person instruction. The principals said both schools have divided the student body into two groups, labeled A and B, which will attend school on alternating days.
Those in Group A will attend face-to-face classes on Mondays and Thursdays and students in group B will receive in-person instruction Tuesdays and Fridays. For the remainder of the week, students will receive instruction online, with Wednesdays reserved exclusively for distance learning for all students, they said.
Both schools will also allow students to opt out of in-person classes and continue receiving instruction through distance learning strategies through the end of the year. However, Pollestad said students attending live classes virtually will have opportunities to directly interact with the class and even participate in group projects rather than just watching it happen on a screen.
“We wanted to avoid that for sure — this schedule also allows us to keep … our students with their current teachers,” Pollestad said, noting the transition will come in the middle of the semester. “To do that with different teachers would be incredibly difficult on our master schedule and — as we heard from families and students — incredibly difficult for them as well.”
Maxwell said these plans and target dates were developed with the help of the Whitman County Department of Health and the district will continue to consult the agency as the strategy unfolds. Maxwell also cautioned these target dates are not set in stone.
He said the high school start date of Mar. 1 in particular is tentative.
“We will still be in consultation with the Whitman current County Department of Health — those dates may be adjusted based on their guidance and recommendation,” he said. “But right now, at least through grades six (through) eight, we are in good shape.”
