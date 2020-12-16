The Pullman School District will offer five-day meal kits to students starting this week, in an effort to ensure children have daily access to nutritious food as it curtails some meal delivery in preparation for in-person classes.
Jessie Campbell, the district’s nutrition services supervisor, said the program will include supplies for breakfast, lunch and a snack.
“We wanted to see if we could move toward offering that as it offers convenience for families who might not be able to come and pick up meals every day,” Campbell said. “We tried it out before the fall break in November, or Thanksgiving break, and then we’re doing it again this week.”
Food items included in the kits will follow U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines of nutrition, Campbell said. This means breakfasts will have one serving of grain, fruit, milk and a meat alternative like yogurt or peanut butter and lunches will contain much of the same but with an added vegetable component and the option of including a meat product instead of a meat alternative. Campbell said district cooks try to balance these components into “kid-friendly” meals like cheese pizza.
This year, Campbell said the school meals have been funded through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program rather than the National School Lunch Program that funds nutrition programs for K-12 students in a typical school year. She said this means the school district’s meal service and five-day meal kits must operate under the rules governing the USDA’s summer program.
“That program is, usually, as the name implies, only operated in the summer and that allows for anyone in the community, (ages) 1 to 18, to come in and enjoy the meal,” she said. “What the USDA did, which is wonderful, is they extended that program so that schools could offer that throughout the whole school year, through the end of June, as long as funds are available.”
Campbell said the program is made possible by bus drivers, but with many drivers resuming normal routes when the district begins phasing in face-to-face classes in the beginning of January, fewer will be available to run meal routes. With buses no longer able to deliver daily meals to families, drivers will deliver five-day meal kits on Wednesdays only.
Campbell said parents can find application forms for the program by going to the tab labeled “departments” at pullmanschools.org and selecting “nutrition services.”
Campbell said aside from the clear benefit of ensuring children in the community are fed and healthy in the midst of a pandemic, strong nutrition practices are directly linked to better learning among students.
“We strongly believe, and there’s evidence and research to support, that having nutritious meals helps support learning,” she said. “We want to use as many options that we have available to us, that we can do with our staffing to support our families in the schools, as well as in the Pullman community.”
