The Pullman School District has received a grant for more than $5 million from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to fund the construction of a Whitman County Transportation Cooperative.

The final plans and specifications for the project have been approved. It will be built on 5 acres of land at the intersection of Pullman-Albion Road and Highway 27, on the north side of Pullman.

The grant will provide a significant portion of the funding for the project, which will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield school districts.

Tags

Recommended for you