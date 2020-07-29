The Pullman School District has received a grant for more than $5 million from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to fund the construction of a Whitman County Transportation Cooperative.
The final plans and specifications for the project have been approved. It will be built on 5 acres of land at the intersection of Pullman-Albion Road and Highway 27, on the north side of Pullman.
The grant will provide a significant portion of the funding for the project, which will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield school districts.