Franklin Elementary School of Pullman was one of 34 Washington schools recognized by The Center for Educational Effectiveness for continuous student improvement. More than 2,200 individual schools across the state were studied.
The study included interviews with district and school administration, school staff, students, families and community members. A final report is due April 2021.
The study is supported through a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The purpose of the study is to gain a deep understanding of the highly effective continuous improvement efforts that support continued improvements for students.