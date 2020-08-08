Pullman Kiwanis will take part in the annual regional school supplies drive, “Stuff the Bus,” on Monday through Aug. 16.
Supplies will not be collected directly in Pullman this year in order to reduce risk for teachers, volunteers, and school staff, but people are encouraged to donate online at pullmankiwanis.org or via mail.
People can also buy bags of school supplies at Dissmore’s IGA with the store’s discount. Dissmore’s will donate the supplies to Stuff the Bus in sealed boxes as the schools have requested.
The Pullman Kiwanis Club also gathers gently used musical instruments for Pullman school bands during Stuff the Bus, which can be dropped off at the Pullman School District office, 240 SE Dexter St.