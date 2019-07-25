The Pullman School District will avoid a budget shortfall that would have stretched into the millions over several years thanks to changes to limits on local levies in Washington, district officials say.
In 2017, as part of the so-called McCleary fix intended to fully fund education in the state, Washington lawmakers agreed to allocate more money to education and also established an upper limit for local levies of $1.50 per $1,000 assessed property value. The same year the cap was imposed, Pullman voters passed a levy worth about $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, but the district was not allowed to collect the full amount — creating a projected shortfall that would have neared $3 million over four years.
“We were capped at collecting $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value last year (but) they changed it this year,” PSD Finance Manager Diane Hodge said, referring to the Legislature raising the cap during its last session. “Beginning in 2020, we can start collecting $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.”
Hodge recommended a budget of about $37.7 million for the coming year during a meeting of the Pullman School Board Wednesday — an increase over last year’s $35.3 million. Hodge said much of the increase in expected expenditures will be permanent as they’re related to operational costs of opening and staffing the all-new Kamiak Elementary School.
While projected expenses are expected to exceed revenues over the coming four years, largely because of the new school, Hodge said this was anticipated and will be offset by reserves saved from year to year for specifically that purpose. She said in a typical year, the district is required to have a final general fund balance that is about 7 percent of the yearly expenditures. She said district officials have carried an ending balance considerably higher than 7 percent in anticipation of higher yearly expenditures related to Kamiak.
“My goal is to have capacity for the next four years to be able to fund Kamiak, and we’ll probably slowly dip into our ending fund balance, which will reduce our ending fund balance each year,” she said. “But at that point, if our enrollment increases, then our revenues are going to increase, because, of course, our revenue is based upon our student enrollment.”
While a bump in enrollment would certainly help the district’s budgetary position, Hodge said it’s not something she’s banking on. She said the district has seen dramatic leaps in enrollment over the last 10 years, but that has begun to taper off. Trends suggest that opening a new school can provide a boost in district-wide enrollment, she said, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case in Pullman.
“In our four-year projection, I’m not anticipating great increases at all,” she said. “It’s definitely flat — actually we had less enrollment in ’18-19. It’s the first time we’ve dropped in over 10 years.”
Hodge said she does not anticipate another drop in enrollment and expects little budgetary impact as long as numbers remain steady.
Formal adoption of the budget is scheduled to take place during the board’s Aug. 14 meeting.
