Pullman schools tighten security after Zoom attacks

After multiple attacks on live online classes hosted through Zoom, the Pullman School District said it has tightened security but is no closer to identifying the culprits.
Earlier this month, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell sent a letter to parents saying there have been at least seven attacks on online classes in the district, including one on a middle school class that took over the feed with a video depicting bestiality. Maxwell said the district immediately suspended its use of Zoom for live classes and contacted the police and Zoom itself.
Maxwell said they are fairly certain the attack was orchestrated by someone — likely a student — within the district.
“Part of that theory is that, for one, with as many Zoom meetings that are happening across the country, it’d be pretty rare (for someone) to try to attack the same class three times in a row,” Maxwell said. “There were multiple attempts to get in — after we shut down the first one, they reset the password, sent it out to all the kids and all of a sudden somebody else is trying to get in.”
PSD Director of Information Services Garren Shannon said the culprit also used technology to disguise their voice, raising further suspicion that it was someone familiar to the district.
Shannon said another reason it has been difficult to track down the person or people responsible is they signed into the class through something called a “virtual private network,” or VPN. He said such networks are often hosted through websites that are free for public use and allow a user to obscure data like IP addresses that could otherwise be used to identify and locate them.
Even if they do trace the IP address to a specific computer, Maxwell said it would be difficult to prove culpability. He said they are instead focusing on preventing further attacks and making it more difficult for people signed into the class to mask their identities.
Shannon said live online classes are being conducted through other platforms like Google Meets for the time being but they will return to Zoom once enhanced security protocols are in place. The most important of these, he said, will be the establishment of a “vanity URL.” He said a vanity URL would set up a custom domain name through Zoom that would authenticate users against the district’s database so only those with an email address through the Pullman School District can access videos hosted on that domain.
Shannon said programs like Google Meets are good but limited — Zoom has a lot of functions, like a “raise hand” function, that are useful for online classroom experiences.
“I still have some challenges to get it rolling but I believe that we’re going to be safe to start, hopefully, maybe Monday, if not Tuesday, with the secondary (students),” he said. “But we’ve still got a lot of education and training to do with teachers and students to get them all engaged correctly into the system.”
Shannon said the district received invaluable help from some IT professionals with Washington State University in addressing security issues — particularly in obtaining the vanity URL.
Tony Burt, director of IT Systems for WSU’s College of Engineering and Architecture, said he and colleague Travis Williams offered their help on a volunteer basis and largely served as consultants, offering suggestions for how they might shore up security. Burt said they were also able to help connect district officials with a customer service representative at Zoom to quicken the process of obtaining a vanity URL.
WSU leadership later applauded the move, saying it is perfectly appropriate for WSU professionals to offer their help in such circumstances and is consistent with the school’s mission to better the lives of Washingtonians.
Burt, who has a child in kindergarten with the district, said he was moved to help simply to help ensure such an attack cannot happen again, saying it is far from a harmless prank.
“This happened to middle school students, which is pretty egregious, but if that were to happen to my daughter’s kindergarten class with a bunch of 5-year-olds — I’m just not prepared to answer those questions,” Burt said. “My biggest fear is that that would happen in my daughter’s class and the trauma that would happen to them because of that.”
