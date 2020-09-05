Pullman schools victim of ‘Zoom bombings’

The Pullman Public Schools superintendent sent a letter to families today informing them of recent “Zoom bombings” in which inappropriate videos or comments were shown during online classes this week.
According to the letter from Bob Maxwell, there were seven attempts by a “malicious user” to hack into the online Zoom classes. These attempts included instances where inappropriate language was heard during the live stream and one instance of a video being streamed.
According to the Pullman Police Department, that video, depicting bestiality, was displayed during a Lincoln Middle School online class that was hacked. Sgt. Greg Umbright said the teacher immediately shut down the video.
Maxwell’s letter stated that in each of these Zoom bombings, the teacher immediately ended the session and contacted administrators.
The school district notified the police and the district’s instructional technology department.
Umbright said IT employees are trying to determine how the hack happened and help the police generate leads on a suspect.
Maxwell’s letter stated that all live classes via Zoom will be discontinued and teachers will use Google Meets, another teleconferencing tool, to run classes starting Tuesday.
Recorded learning experiences using Zoom may continue.
The letter states “additional authorization protocols” are being developed and any future incidents will be reported to the police.
Maxwell asked teachers to review internet safety procedures with their students.
“If they experience anyone hacking into a live session they are expected to report it immediately to their parents, teacher, or principal,” the letter states.
The letter has been posted on the Pullman Public Schools Facebook page.
The school district decided last month to begin the school year delivering classes online as the coronavirus continues to surge regionally.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.