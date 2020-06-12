Pullman science team among best in nation

A team of students from Lincoln Middle School is in prestigious company after finishing among the top 16 teams in the nation at the National Science Bowl on June 5.
Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Sahil Ganjyal, Seth Ritter, Charles Liu and William Miller earned the invitation to the national competition after winning the National Science Bowl regional tournament in Boise in February. This is the first year LMS won the regional competition since 2016, Bose-Bandyopadhyay said.
That invitation would normally include a trip to Washington, D.C., where the national tournament is held. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled those plans and the tournament was instead conducted virtually over Zoom.
Lincoln Middle School finished 16th out of 41 teams in the speed-based question-and-answer competition.
“We worked really hard, so it was nice to know that it paid off,” Bose-Bandyopadhyay said.
Bose-Bandyopadhyay, an eighth-grader and team captain, said success in the National Science Bowl runs in the family. He wanted to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Shohom, who helped coach the team this year.
“It feels really amazing because I’ve seen my brother go to nationals four times, so I always wanted to go,” he said.
The competitions test students’ knowledge in five categories: life science, physical science, earth and space science, energy and mathematics. Marla Haugen, LMS science teacher and coach of the team, said each student is responsible for becoming an expert in one of those categories.
Success at these competitions means lots of studying and Haugen said her students studied year-round.
Bose-Bandyopadhyay said teamwork and familiarity of your teammates’ is also crucial. It is important to know who to trust when it comes to certain subjects.
Ganjyal added that it is important to stay calm during the pressure-packed moments of the competition to avoid making a mistake.
Ganjyal, a sixth-grader, said he joined the science team because he enjoys participating in school science and math competitions.
“It turned out to be more fun than I thought it would,” he said,
Outside of making it to nationals, he said one of the highlights of this year is beating the school that defeated LMS two years in a row.
While Haugen said she was heartbroken that the team was unable to take a trip to Washington, D.C., she was still thrilled with how their season ended.
“I’m so proud of them,” she said.
The National Science Bowl is organized by the U.S. Department of Energy.
