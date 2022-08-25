Boy Scouts of America began in 1910 and somehow found its way to the small city of Pullman a mere 11 years later.
Since then, Pullman’s Boy Scout Troop 444 has continued its mission of instilling confidence and leadership skills in young people for more than 100 years.
“It’s pretty profound to me,” Scoutmaster Chris Engle said about that longevity.
Unable to celebrate the century-old milestone last year because of COVID-19, the troop is getting together to commemorate its 100th anniversary Sunday at Kruegel Park.
Engle and former Scoutmaster John McNamara both said the troop’s longevity is the result of the commitment from Pullman families. McNamara called Pullman a “very, very active supportive Scouting community.”
Engle said parents have been drawn to its goal of cultivating leadership out of its youth.
“It’s the culture of the troop and as long as I’ve been in it, it’s been all about the kids and developing the kids as leaders,” he said.
Since 1921, the troop has produced 78 Eagle Scouts, including 40 in the past 20 years. McNamara said approximately 30% of the troop’s members become Eagles, which is significantly higher than the national average of 5%.
McNamara said becoming an Eagle Scout typically takes 5 to 6 years and hundreds of hours of commitment. The benefits to the community are numerous, as Eagle Scouts organize a variety of projects such as improving local trails, ballfields and food banks.
McNamara said every Pullman park and many of the schools and churches have been the beneficiary of Eagle Scout projects.
Engle became an Eagle Scout in 2002. He said being a Scout provided him with lifelong friendships and the experience of leading groups of people. One of his most formative experiences was leading Scouts on a hiking adventure in New Mexico.
How the Scouts teach leadership is different from other activities, such as sports, he said.
“The one thing that Scouting offers that I don’t see in any other youth development program is teaching and developing leadership in a noncompetitive program,” he said.
Engle said Boy Scouts of America has a way of “being able to instill the sense of confidence that whatever you put your mind to you can achieve.”
McNamara said his experience with the Scouts has helped him grow as a person and understand how to work with many different people toward a common goal.
“I think it’s made me a better man,” he said.
Current and former Scouts are invited to attend Sunday’s 100th anniversary celebration, which will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Kruegel Park. Food and refreshments will be available. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson recently proclaimed Sunday as Boy Scout Troop 444 Day in Pullman.
Moscow Scout Troop 344 celebrated its 100th anniversary in September 2021.