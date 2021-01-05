Scouts in Pullman troops 444, 460 and 560 will pick up Christmas trees across the city beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The service is available within the Pullman city limits.
Scouts ask that you have trees, without decorations, on the curb no later than 9 a.m. Donations will be accepted in person. Scouts will also leave an addressed envelope for residents to use.
Residents can schedule a pickup and donate online at pullmanscouts.square.site/.
The trees will be donated to the Palouse Conservation District to be used for soil erosion control. Donations will support activities for the troops. For information, contact Paul Wheeler at (509) 432-3659.