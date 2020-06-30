The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for its 45th annual Fourth of July celebration. The event will not include its usual gathering in Sunnyside Park this year, but will include a fireworks display.
A fundraising goal of $20,000 has been set for the event. Contributions can be sent at any time to the chamber or dropped off at the office at 415 N. Grand in Pullman until 1 p.m. daily. Online donations can be made at pullmanchamber.com.
Community members are encouraged to gather safely with their families to watch the show, which will begin Saturday at dusk.