Pullman city officials may not be able to lower the speed limit on one popular residential street, but it may use other traffic-calming measures to stop dangerous drivers.
The city council Tuesday held a discussion about how to slow traffic on Harvest Drive, a street that is often used by drivers as a “cut-through” road to and from the businesses on Bishop Boulevard.
Residents living on Harvest Drive brought their shared concerns about how this puts the safety of the families in the neighborhood at risk with the city council earlier this summer.
Councilor Brandon Chapman in previous meetings asked city officials to explore the possibility of lowering the speed limit on that road from 25 mph to 20 mph.
On Tuesday, Pullman Public Works Director Kevin Gardes said lowering the speed limit may be difficult because by law it would require an engineering and traffic investigation before any changes are made.
An alternative, Gardes said, would be to use other measures, such as narrowing the street with curb extensions, to force drivers to travel more slowly.
As an example, Gardes said plastic delineators have been placed on Terre View Drive near Kamiak Elementary to narrow the road, and they appear to be effective in slowing traffic.
He said narrowing the street could be effective at the pedestrian crossing on Harvest Drive that leads to a path children use as they walk to Franklin Elementary.
As Harvest Drive is scheduled to be resurfaced next year, Gardes said city officials may take that opportunity to incorporate traffic-calming measures such as narrowing the street.
He said some residents have parked their cars on the street in an attempt to slow vehicles.
Councilor Ann Parks said she also believes adding more pedestrian signage and crosswalks would be useful as traffic-calming measures.
So far, speeding cars on Harvest Drive have not led to accidents. Gardes said the Public Works Department found there has been one vehicle accident in 10 years on the street.
Chapman said that while the council is focusing on Harvest Drive, its issues are a “microcosm” of other residential streets in Pullman that are dealing with similar issues.
Councilors Eileen Macoll and Al Sorensen, in an earlier discussion during Tuesday’s meeting about the Paradise Hills subdivision in Pullman, said they hope the city tries to prevent cut-through streets from occurring in future neighborhoods that are being built.
