A proposed rock quarry near a Pullman elementary school has passed an environmental checklist and the public can appeal the city’s initial approval of the project.
Western Construction is planning to construct a rock quarry in a field located near Terre View Drive, the street on which Kamiak Elementary School is located.
According to a notice posted on the city of Pullman’s Facebook page, Pullman has issued a final mitigated determination of nonsignificance, in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act.
The public can appeal the city’s determination by filing an appeal to the city’s hearing examiner no later than Oct. 24.
Though the project has passed the environmental checklist, it must follow certain conditions from the city before any permits are issued to Western Construction.
The developer must prepare a noise impact study to show it will not exceed Washington’s noise limitations. The developer must also prepare a hydrogeologic site assessment to identify any potential effect on ground and surface water.
Western Construction needs a conditional use permit and a zone change in order to begin construction. A rock quarry is allowed for light industrial and heavy industrial zones, and the property is currently zoned for residential.
Such a zone change would have to be approved by the Pullman Planning Commission and the Pullman City Council.
Another condition is to get approval from the Washington Department of Transportation for its construction trucks to access the site through the former State Route 276 bypass right of way that can be accessed from Terre View Drive. WSDOT is requiring the developer to first explore other access points.
Before any earthmoving begins, a critical areas report must be completed to identify any effects on wetlands in the area.
A Sept. 21 Daily News story reported that some residents have already shared their concerns with the city about construction so close to the school and a street where children walk to school.
Western Construction owner Case Stedham also told the Daily News last month the rock quarry will minimize traffic in the surrounding streets. As Pullman continues to grow and that land in northwest Pullman continues to develop, having a nearby quarry means builders won’t have to haul in rock, he said.