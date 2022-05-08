The shooting death of a 25-year-old student from Washington State University was confirmed to be accidental.
Deandre Hunter died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen early Friday morning. The determination was made by Pullman police detectives, working in conjunction with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Pullman Police Department.
Police responded at 2:05 a.m. Friday to a call of a subject who shot himself at the Pimlico Apartments parking lot in the 1400 block of northeast Brandi Way, according to the news release. Officers found Hunter with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officers provided first aid until Pullman Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took Hunter by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital. He later died at the hospital, according to the news release.