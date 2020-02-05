Pullman strives to revitalize downtown

Washington State University, the City of Pullman and other stakeholders signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday afternoon affirming their support for revitalizing the city’s downtown corridor.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marie Dymkoski said while the agreement is nonbinding, signatories have committed to lending their resources toward continuing efforts to strengthen the city’s Main Street space. Dymkoski said the memorandum is both symbolic of how far these efforts have come and a vow on behalf of major community partners to keep these efforts alive.
“This is just a formalized agreement that we’re all going to be working together for the resurgence and revitalization of Pullman’s downtown,” she said. “It’s really a celebration that we have gotten some stuff done and that we are going to continue to work together.”
In recent years, the city, the chamber, WSU and local business owners have been collaborating on a number of fronts to renovate and reinvigorate Pullman’s downtown, Dymkoski said. She said this agreement helps establish support for an executive director position within the newly established Downtown Pullman Association — a major step toward engaging with national organizations supporting downtown revitalization projects.
WSU President Kirk Schulz, who signed alongside Dymkoski, Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and others said the university’s support of a vibrant downtown is part of being a good community partner but it also serves the university directly. He said when WSU is recruiting new students and staff, having a strong community with good schools, healthcare resources and other amenities is a major boon — not only for recruitment but for retention.
“For us to sit back on the sidelines and say ‘well, it doesn’t matter’ or ‘we don’t want to get invested’ or ‘we don’t want to help,’ just doesn’t make sense to us and where we want to go,” Schulz said. “On the other hand, we don’t want to be seen as the big employer that’s going to tell everybody what to do — we really want to be seen as a partner with the Chamber, the Downtown Association (and) the mayor’s office to work together.”
Pullman City Administrator Adam Lincoln said the agreement is good for all parties involved. While largely symbolic, he said Tuesday’s memorandum marks a major milestone in the city’s concerted effort to shore up resources for and connect all of Pullman’s constituent communities to a downtown they can be proud of.
“This is important because it shows a little bit more formality to connecting our city, our university, our chamber and our residents and business owners to a concerted effort to improve downtown Pullman,” Lincoln said. “It’s something that hasn’t been focused on a lot in recent years and now it’s the the thing that our council, our partners all want to focus on, and it’s been really a positive effort.”
