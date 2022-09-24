Students angry about Pullman High School’s response to an alleged rape of a female student walked out of class Friday morning and marched downtown to protest.
“We had a student who claims she got raped within our building,” said PHS senior Lilly Chalmers. “When she reported to the school they did absolutely nothing about it. And the student who did it, who we have no clue who it is, is still walking our halls, and we are protesting so they can at least know that we’re not happy about this, that we don’t feel safe in our school.”
Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said there is an active investigation involving a PHS student, but could not provide further details per department policy.
He said when the school receives information about a sexual assault, it reports the allegation to the police department. The police do a criminal investigation, and the school conducts its own investigation as it relates to school policy.
Chalmers said an email was sent to students signed by PHS Principal Juston Pollestad and Superintendent Bob Maxwell. That email, which was shared on social media, said the district is “aware of an individual posting information on social media regarding an alleged incident at Pullman High School.”
“The social media post is not true and the information shared is not accurate,” the email says. “Any alleged incidents reported to Pullman High School staff are investigated and reported to the proper authorities. We want to assure you that Pullman High School is a safe place for all.”
The email does not give specifics about the social media post it referenced, but a Facebook post apparently from a parent of a PHS student said their daughter was raped by another student and that school administration has not responded. It also claims the alleged rapist has been allowed to follow his daughter throughout the school and harass her.
“If you have a child there you should start asking questions there’s a lot of things wrong,” the post says.
Maxwell was unavailable for comment Friday, but stated he will be available to talk to the Daily News next week. Pollestad could not be reached for comment.
Jade Dodson, a PHS senior who also joined the walkout, said this email from the school district “was basically invalidating a girl, saying she’s lying when this absolutely could be real.”
Dodson said she feels unsafe at the school not only because of the alleged rape incident, but because of other times where student complaints are not met with action.
“There’s also many students going to teachers and complaining about things wrong with our school and how teachers are treating students and every time that happens it’s always, ‘We’ll follow up with you, we’ll follow up with you, we’ll talk to people.’ ” she said. “And they never do. Nothing ever changes. It’s always the same.”
Both Dodson and Chalmers stated they would like to see Pollestad fired.
They joined dozens of other students marching from Pullman High School through downtown and eventually to Reaney Park, chanting “Rapes and attacks, students fight back.”
Chalmers said she hopes this walkout will encourage the district “to try harder to let us know that we’ve been heard.”