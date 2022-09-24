Students angry about Pullman High School’s response to an alleged rape of a female student walked out of class Friday morning and marched downtown to protest.

“We had a student who claims she got raped within our building,” said PHS senior Lilly Chalmers. “When she reported to the school they did absolutely nothing about it. And the student who did it, who we have no clue who it is, is still walking our halls, and we are protesting so they can at least know that we’re not happy about this, that we don’t feel safe in our school.”

Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said there is an active investigation involving a PHS student, but could not provide further details per department policy.

