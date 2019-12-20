An incident involving a man stealing fake presents from the Pullman Police Department is making national headlines.
Sgt. Jake Opgenorth said he has been contacted by local and national news media, including CBS and Fox, about the Dec. 13 incident involving a 20-year-old man who stole from under a Christmas tree in the police department lobby.
Opgenorth said the man, after being arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and an alcohol offense, was brought to the police station to be cited and released.
After he was released, the man stole three decorative wrapped presents from underneath the Christmas tree before walking out the door.
The presents were made up of boxes of random items that were wrapped to look festive. Opgenorth said the man left the station with a box of tissues and femine hygiene products in his stash.
He said the man was picked up by someone else and left. Later, the driver of the car returned the “presents” to the police station.
Opgenorth said the man who attempted to steal the presents called the police in the following days to apologize.
Opgenorth said the man could be charged with a theft, but he does not believe there are any charges at this time.