Pullman Transit added a third electric bus to its fleet on Oct. 28, the newest edition since July 2021.

The 35-foot, fully electric GILLIG coach bus is still being prepped for the road, but once it’s ready, a total of around 40% of Pullman Transit’s vehicles will be fully electric or hybrid-electric buses, according to a news release. The bus is expected to be on the road in January 2023, after crews perform maintenance checks and install a farebox, internal radio and vinyl wrap.

The Pullman City Council approved a Federal Transit Administration grant in October 2021 that helped pay for the new bus, covering 80% of costs or $714,839, according to the release.

