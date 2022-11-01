Pullman Transit added a third electric bus to its fleet on Oct. 28, the newest edition since July 2021.
The 35-foot, fully electric GILLIG coach bus is still being prepped for the road, but once it’s ready, a total of around 40% of Pullman Transit’s vehicles will be fully electric or hybrid-electric buses, according to a news release. The bus is expected to be on the road in January 2023, after crews perform maintenance checks and install a farebox, internal radio and vinyl wrap.
The Pullman City Council approved a Federal Transit Administration grant in October 2021 that helped pay for the new bus, covering 80% of costs or $714,839, according to the release.
Pullman Transit intends to add more electric transportation equipment as part of its six-year transit development plan. The organization is investing in electric buses because they’re quieter, are less expensive to maintain and produce zero carbon emissions. A fully electric bus costs around $4,000 to charge annually compared to a diesel bus needing more than $20,000 in fuel per year, stated in the release.
The transportation agency plans for two more electric buses in the future, after they submitted a grant application to the Washington State Department of Transportation in early October of this year.
For more information about Pullman Transit and electric buses, visit bit.ly/3Nr4mOc.