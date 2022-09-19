Pullman water main break restored

A major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water Saturday evening, according to a news release.
City of Pullman maintenance crews have since repaired the water main at the intersection of Grand and Center and have restored water service to residents and businesses Sunday morning, stated an updated news release from the city.
Matt Young, city communications coordinator, said city crews who were first on the scene Saturday determined the break occurred in an older section in the area that affected a 7-foot section of the pipe.
Crews had to shut down water supply and close emergency valves after the break flooded the intersection Saturday night, according to the news release. After working on the line, most water services in the area of Sunnyside Hill were restored Saturday evening, according to the news release.
Young said once the break was detected, water was drained from the Charlie Brown water reservoir and affected a reservoir at James Place. He added both reservoirs have been restored and are now back to working order following the water line repair.
The city is advising residents in affected areas to boil water until Tuesday, whether or not people experienced low water pressure or discolored water starting Saturday night, according to the release. People who experienced water problems outside affected areas should boil water as a precaution, the news release added.
“We are looking to be as safe as possible for the community and to make sure that no one's health is adversely affected by this,” Young said. “We want to maintain that safety throughout this process until we can confirm in the coming days that the water supply is safe.”
Young said the city’s teams are taking samples and testing water to make sure the water supply is safe. He added it can take up to 24 hours to get samples back and examine the water quality, and the city will inform the public once they confirm the water quality is safe.
All water supply has been restored in Pullman, but Young said there’s a possibility some Pullman homes may still be without water. He said the city has instructed residents to call the Pullman Police dispatch line, or (509) 334-0802, to report any water issues. He added the city is not aware of any neighborhoods or spans of streets that are without water service, but they are asking people to call if they need assistance.
City crews have reopened the intersection on Grand Avenue to all through traffic after the incident, the news release stated. Drivers should proceed with caution while passing through the area as roads are rough because of the emergency repair, according to the news release. The city will discuss options for repairing Grand Avenue, the news release added.
More information about the water main break can be found at bit.ly/3BoYIWX. Tips on how to boil water and deal with water issues can be found at ready.gov/water.