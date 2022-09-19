Pullman water main break restored

The city of Pullman map shows the area that was affected by Saturday's water main break.

A major break in a main water line on Center Street and Grand Avenue left Pullman homes and around six blocks closest to the intersection without water Saturday evening, according to a news release. 

City of Pullman maintenance crews have since repaired the water main at the intersection of Grand and Center and have restored water service to residents and businesses Sunday morning, stated an updated news release from the city. 

Matt Young, city communications coordinator, said city crews who were first on the scene Saturday determined the break occurred in an older section in the area that affected a 7-foot section of the pipe.

Tags

Recommended for you