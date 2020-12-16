The second Pullman winter trunk market will take place from 3-5 p.m. today at the Washington State University Brelsford Visitor Center parking lot.
Vendors will sell items out of the trunk of their vehicles outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers are encouraged to contact vendors in advance, or to purchase items through their online platforms and pick them up at the Winter Trunk Market.
Vendors will also have inventory on hand for walk-up sales.
Vendors at the market will include Omache Farm, Home Comfort Candles, Wilson Banner Ranch, Compass Moon Creations and Two If By SeaFoods.