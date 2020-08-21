A Pullman woman fears she and her daughter may be the victims of a racially motivated crime after two dead raccoons were found under her car.
Erin Donceel, who lives on Military Hill, said her 11-year-old daughter, who is Black, was outside playing with her dog Saturday when she saw a man squatting near her vehicle and taking photos. When notified about the man by her daughter, Donceel went out to check on her car.
Donceel said the man left quickly and she found two dead raccoons under the car.
Donceel saw blood flowing from the mouth of one of the raccoons, she said indicating it may have been flipped over by someone. The raccoons did not appear to have been run over by a vehicle.
Donceel’s vehicle has “Black Lives Matter” written on it and believes she may have been targeted because of it.
Donceel called the police to report the incident, but said she was disappointed they did not share her suspicions.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth told the Daily News police documented the incident, but found no evidence the racoons were purposely placed there. They have not heard any reports of similar instances happening in the community and do not have any leads, he said.
“If somebody’s doing this, hopefully we’ll put an end to this,” he said.
Donceel said she is being extra cautious with her daughter, who is afraid of going outside by herself.
“I’m just not allowing my daughter outside at night,” she said.
Donceel said she refuses to remove the Black Lives Matter message.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.