Pullman’s Jandi Utzman said her husband was surprised to come home one day to find the family van had been painted bright pink.
But Utzman was simply getting her new office on wheels ready for business. Because she no longer needs it to transport her four children around, Utzman is now using it to sell supplies to dance studios around the region.
Utzman started her business, Dance in Motion, this summer as a way to help young dancers get the right shoes, leotards and other necessary items they need quickly and from a local source.
“I can take the whole store and take it to the studio,” she said.
She said there are 10 dance studios in the quad-cities area, but no local supplier. Because dancers have to be fitted for clothes, it can be difficult to order supplies online, she said. They may also have to drive as far as Spokane to get what they need.
Utzman said she traveled as far as her hometown of Payette, Idaho, to bring supplies to dancers.
Utzman said she grew up dancing, as did her daughters. Her love for dancing pushed her to run a similar business called “One Dance Stop” in Pullman that was a brick-and-mortar store.
She had to close that business seven years ago to become an accountant so she could have more time to spend with her children, who were active on travel sports teams.
She then retired, but wanted to revisit her passion.
“I never wanted to leave it,” she said.
Utzman, speaking Wednesday at Pullman’s Sanctuary Yoga, Barre and Dance, said it is a joy to again see a 4-year-old dancer smiling in her new clothes.
“This is what life’s meant to be,” she said.
Utzman said her business is more practical than paying rent on a brick-and-mortar store year-round because dance is a seasonally popular activity. Utzman would like to one day expand her business by possibly investing in a small motorhome so customers can walk in to see the supplies.
Those interested in knowing more about Dance in Motion can usually find Utzman at Sanctuary on 540 E. Main St., or can call (509) 339-5636.
