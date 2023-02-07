A 35-year-old Pullman woman pleaded guilty to armed robbery and stealing multiple vehicles.
Gavriel Hernandez was charged with felony residential burglary, car theft and possession of stolen property in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. Hernandez has agreed to cooperate with the prosecution’s case against her boyfriend, 37-year-old Roy Valdez, who is under suspicion for taking part in the robbery.
Hernandez and Valdez, both of Pullman, were accused of an armed robbery in September. The two were allegedly sought out by a dealer to collect a refund of $400 from a man who said he could obtain the drugs, but didn’t hold up his end, according to Tracy.