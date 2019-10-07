A 20-year-old Sandpoint man was killed Friday in a collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of White Bird, Idaho.
According to a release from the Idaho State Police, Nicholas Holland was traveling northbound just after 6 p.m. when he sideswiped a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Theresa Saunders of Pullman.
Holland then reportedly crossed the southbound lane and dropped down a 200-foot embankment. Holland was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the report.
Holland’s passenger, Wesley Holland, 20, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and was later released with minor injuries.
Saunders and her passenger sustained no injuries; both were wearing seatbelts.
Holland was not wearing a seatbelt; it is uncertain if his passenger was, the report said.