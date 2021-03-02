The Pullman subcommittee formed to create objectives for the End Racism Now mural will have its first meeting at 10 a.m. today.
The public may listen to the meeting by calling (855) 200-4555.
City councilors Dan Records, Pat Wright and Eileen Macoll make up the subcommittee which was created with the goal to “clarify the objectives for a mural that promotes harmony, unity and awareness of racial inequality in the community.”
The City Council voted 5-2 last week to restart the selection process for the mural proposed to be painted on a Spring Street retaining wall.