The team of engineers working on Project Downtown have run into a funding issue, as they estimate a $3,605,000 deficit.

The Pullman City Council heard another update on Project Downtown during its regular meeting Tuesday. Welch Comer, an urban renewal company out of Coeur d’Alene, reported they are 90% done with their final design stage. As the firm continues to make headway on the project’s schedule, they plan to move to the next phase of bidding in mid-March. The team anticipates construction will begin in May.

Project Downtown is a city-led effort to revitalize the town’s streets, public spaces and infrastructure, according to its website. Residents were able to comment on what they would like to see improved throughout the downtown area when the project was launched last summer. Welch Comer reported they moved into their second phase to finalize design plans in October, according to past reporting.