Growing strong for 40 years

Owners Donna and Stephen Holstad pose for a portrait inside a greenhouse at SYG Nursery and Landscaping in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Stephen Holstad uses a humorous way to describe the fast pace of his business, SYG Nursery & Landscaping, in the spring and summer.

During those seasons, Holstad said, he works half-time — 12 hours a day. The well-practiced line is only part hyperbole.

Even though his Pullman retail nursery is marking its 40th anniversary, Holstad still puts in long days when the weather is mild enough for his customers to be outside tending their lawns and gardens.