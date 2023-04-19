Stephen Holstad uses a humorous way to describe the fast pace of his business, SYG Nursery & Landscaping, in the spring and summer.
During those seasons, Holstad said, he works half-time — 12 hours a day. The well-practiced line is only part hyperbole.
Even though his Pullman retail nursery is marking its 40th anniversary, Holstad still puts in long days when the weather is mild enough for his customers to be outside tending their lawns and gardens.
The work is an insurance policy that protects his finances in the winter, when SYG Nursery & Landscaping is closed and the ground on the Palouse is frozen, he said.
The initials in the business name stand for Stephen’s Yard and Garden. The venture grows flowers and vegetables from seed and many trees and bushes from root stock on a 6-acre lot.
It sells those plants as well as ones it buys wholesale, along with materials for gardening such as pots, fertilizer, soil mixes and bark. It also does complete landscapes with irrigation and hydroseeding.
“I like the creative part,” Holstad said. “I get to be the person that guides the business to where it goes. If we have a plant, I ordered it. If we build any greenhouse, I designed it. If we bought a piece of equipment, I went and researched it.”
The son of an agricultural research scientist at Washington State University who specialized in potatoes, Holstad uses skills in the business today that he started developing in high school when he mowed lawns as a part-time job.
He would say yes when customers would ask him to build a patio or a retaining wall.
“There was no internet,” Holstad said. “But I’d go to the library and figure out how to do it.”
The profits from that business helped him pay for 2 1/2 years of tuition at WSU, where he studied architecture and construction management, taking classes like accounting and business law in the early 1980s.
Demand for his services was so strong that Holstad struggled to attend classes, especially in the spring.
“I could go to my English lit class or I could read the same thing on my own,” he said. “But the class was at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and that’s prime working time.”
A few strategies helped him keep his expenses down in those early years of the business. His parents let him store his equipment at an outbuilding at their place. He rented homes that were for sale, but not moving very quickly. The owners preferred getting at least some income instead of nothing at all while they waited months for buyers.
His marketing costs were low too. He ran ads in the Pullman yellow pages and the Fusser’s Guide, a publication run by WSU students for faculty, employees and students.
One of the few luxuries Holstad allowed the business was a cellphone. It saved him the cost of having an office staffed with an employee. He could take calls from customers when he was out in the field.
“I had a bag phone,” he said. “I was customer 69 for CellularOne.”
Expanding into the nursery business was an outgrowth of the same philosophy of using time and money as efficiently as possible. No place close had plants and landscaping materials in the large quantities he required.
“I got tired of driving to Spokane all the time to pick up the stuff I needed,” Holstad said. “It’s hard to make money driving a truck away from home.”
He established his brick-and-mortar location in 1998 at 3252 Brayton Road where SYG Nursery & Landscaping still is today.
A few years later, he met his wife, Donna, now the CFO of the business, through friends at a party after a Cougar football game. They lived in a house on the same lot as the business for the first 10 years of their marriage.
A former CellularOne employee, she took time off from her career when their two boys were little until he invited her to join the business. These days, she handles the bookkeeping, payroll and human resources, and staffs the retail areas of the nursery and store.
The business has grown steadily. The Holstads limit what they sell and raise plants that are hardy enough to withstand harsh Palouse winters. The staff at SYG Nursery & Landscaping can give advice about what will thrive based on factors such as how close plants will be to a house and how much exposure they will have to sunlight.
The pandemic worked in the business’s favor, getting a huge boost when garden centers were declared essential businesses and allowed to operate during COVID-19.
“So many people got into gardening because of the lockdown,” said Donna Holstad.
Parents with young children realized it was an economical way to provide food that wasn’t as vulnerable to supply chain issues.
“People wanted their kids to get involved in the yard,” she said. “People that were older (and canceled vacations) had their pots in the garage that they hadn’t used in years. They grew tomatoes and planted flowers because they couldn’t go anywhere.”
Those trends have continued as new forms of demand for their business emerge. Miniature gardens of succulent plants are becoming increasingly popular among college students because they take little space, are easy to personalize and require little care.
Evolving to meet the tastes of customers is one of the most important of many changes at SYG Nursery & Landscaping over the years.
The Holstads no longer live at the business that has a much larger footprint. Their former home still stands near the venture’s greenhouses. It is used for storage of pots and other dry goods.
But behind the scenes, SYG Nursery & Landscaping is still very much like the business Stephen Holstad founded.
Each time the Holstads face a challenge, no matter how complex, they break it down into tasks, learn what they don’t know through research and move forward.
“You have a plan and you figure out how to do it,” Holstad said. “Or you have a project in front of you and you show the staff how to do it and they go do it.”
