Pumpkins, parsnips are people, too

Sydney Craft Rozen

Maybe not all fruits and vegetables have human personalities, but mine do. Like many other animal lovers, I’ve imposed human traits on the dogs and cats who joined our family over the years: Kaylee, an eccentric golden retriever; grumpy Abigail, a black and white long-haired cat; Tessa the Vague, a calico whose internal calendar always seemed to be missing a couple of Thursdays; sweet Rags, our great-hearted Old English sheepdog — and beyond all, Benjamin BadKitten, the misbehaving Maine coon cat I adored. I gave BBK such a big personality that he became the main character in many of my columns, including a story line about the unlikely friendship between my pampered BadKitten and a homeless tough-guy cat, whom Lee and I adopted after Benjamin’s death. Lee has noted, though, that I don’t stop at creating animals’ personalities. I tend to portray fruits and vegetables as sentient beings, too.

I’ve written about Artemis, a temperamental diva tomato plant, and Chococola, a hardworking cherry tomato. Wimpy broccoli that surrendered to an invasion of cabbage moths. Sour green apples the size of ping-pong balls. Failed crops of carrots, fennel and lettuce, slackers all. Impassioned pep talks to my team of pumpkin plants. Readers understand that I don’t belong in the same patch with horticultural experts.

I’m an impetuous gardener who writes about the joy of growing flowers and the challenges of producing edible fruits and vegetables. Flowers are beautiful and fanciful, with lovely fragrances and romantic names: Canterbury bells, Kiss Me Over the Garden Gate, Stargazer, Love in a Mist. English garden flowers. Cottage gardens. Ruffly petals and sweet-scented bouquets. Vegetable names, though? Turnip. Parsnip. Carrot. Rutabaga. I love cooking with and eating vegetables but, as topics for a garden column, where’s their poetry, their aura of romance? If I don’t come up with personality traits for them, they’re all just grubby roots.

