Pursuing creativity

Carolyn Berman made this card for her daughter, who will be celebrating her birthday at home in Washington, D.C., while she works to finish her last semester of college online. Berman said, “I’m hoping people will slow down during this shelter-in-place lifestyle and there will be a blossoming of creative pursuits as therapy for relaxing the underlying tension we all feel.”
Open for business
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Latah County
- Moscow man accidentally shoots self in leg
- UPDATE: Quake rolls across the Palouse
- Earthquake shakes the Palouse
- Moscow board OKs assisted living facility
- Her View: In crisis, Moscow residents show up for each other
- Moscow council extends emergency order until May 5
- Former UI dorm viewed as possible shelter for patients
- Whitman County COVID-19 cases now up to 8
- Chiefs want more info on COVID-19 patients
Your guide to the best businesses in the region