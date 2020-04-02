Pursuing creativity

Carolyn Berman made this card for her daughter, who will be celebrating her birthday at home in Washington, D.C., while she works to finish her last semester of college online. Berman said, “I’m hoping people will slow down during this shelter-in-place lifestyle and there will be a blossoming of creative pursuits as therapy for relaxing the underlying tension we all feel.”

Carolyn Berman made this card for her daughter, who will be celebrating her birthday at home in Washington, D.C., while she works to finish her last semester of college online. Berman said, “I’m hoping people will slow down during this shelter-in-place lifestyle and there will be a blossoming of creative pursuits as therapy for relaxing the underlying tension we all feel.”

Recommended for you