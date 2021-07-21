Puzzle solved at the Pullman Depot

The Pullman Depot is undergoing restoration funded by a grant from Washington State Heritage Capital Project. In early June, several of the depot’s original roof tiles were discovered in hidden areas of the building — one in the attic and several more in the basement, tucked up behind a wall of the old coal chute. These original French interlocking tiles are consistent with historic photos of the building, but the color was a bit of a surprise to everyone. The original roof was green! Photo submitted by Kathleen Ryan.

