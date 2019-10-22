Q&A: Empowered by oils and vinegar

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 35F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 35F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.