LATAH COUNTY — A rabid bat was found in northern Latah County and Public Health-Idaho North Central District officials are urging residents to be cautious, according to a PH-INCD news release.
The district received positive laboratory results for the rabid bat.
Idaho averages more than 15 rabid bat reports each year. Dogs, cats, ferrets and horses should all receive routine vaccinations for rabies.
Rabies is a rare disease in humans, but one or more fatal human cases occur almost every year in the U.S., predominantly from rabid bat exposures. Rabies is essentially 100 percent fatal, but it is nearly always preventable by reducing exposures to wild and unvaccinated animals and medically managing animals and individuals who may have been exposed to rabid animals early after an exposure.
The PH-INCD advises people not to touch a bat with bare hands; to seek medical attention immediately if one encounters a bat; and if a human or pet comes in contact with a bat, save the bat in a container without touching it and contact the local public health district to arrange testing for rabies.
It also recommends bat-proofing residences by plugging all holes in the siding and maintaining tight-fitting screens on windows.