One Palouse City Council election race is tied as of Wednesday morning as Whitman County continues to count the remaining ballots from the Nov. 2 election.
Robert Brooks and Leslie Jo Sena both share 211 votes for Seat 6. The county estimates another 30 votes are left to be counted.
The county Canvass Board will meet Monday and Tuesday to certify the final election results. Auditor Sandy Jamison said if the Palouse City Council race is still tied by next week’s certification date, there will be a mandatory recount.
If the race is still tied by the end of the recount, the county will decide the election with a coin toss.
A similar tiebreaking scenario happened in 2019 when Jack Espy was determined the winner of a Uniontown Town Council election after the Whitman County Elections Department drew his name out of a hat.
If the race does not end in a tie after all the ballots are counted, the loser can demand a recount at his or her own financial expense, Jamison said.
In the other Palouse City Council races, Sarah Bofenkamp leads Brad Pearch 277-154 for Seat 1, Sam Brink leads Libby Akin 241-194 for Seat 4, Travis Deerkop leads Jim Fielder 260-163 for Seat 5 and Ann Barrington leads Ron Weller 251-161 for Seat 7. Tim Sievers leads Tracy Stewart for Seat 3, but Sievers dropped out of the race after being sworn in as mayor.
There is another tight race in Colfax as Travis Schaefer leads Crystn Guenthner by 26 votes for City Council Seat 3.
Anne Ellithorpe McRae is leading Hillary Hoffman 453-300 for Seat 2 in Colfax.
In Pullman, Francis Benjamin still has a commanding lead over Al Sorensen for the only contested City Council race. Nathan Roberts still leads Carolina Silva for the only contested Pullman School Board race.
Jamison said the bulk of the remaining ballots are those that either did not have a signature or had a signature that did not match the county’s records. The county sent those voters notices asking them for a signature back.
Jamison said this year’s voter turnout was higher than expected for an odd election year, even as many people waited until Election Day to send in their ballots. The county’s election webpage shows a 42.5 percent voter turnout with 10,124 ballots counted.
“I was pleasantly surprised at the ultimate voter turnout,” she said.
