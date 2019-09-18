The Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman, to benefit the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.
The foundation supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare in memory of McCluskey, who was murdered Oct. 22, 2018, at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City by a man she briefly dated.
The event will also feature a 1K fun run for children. Cost for early registration for the 5K is $30 and the 1K is $10. On Monday, prices increase for the 5K to $35. After Oct. 1, tickets can only be purchased on the day of the race for the 5K at $40 and 1K is $15. Students will receive a $10 discount on the 5K prices with student ID.
To register, visit this shortened link: bit.ly/2S6SG6B.