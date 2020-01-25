The Troy City Council on Wednesday voted to purchase two radar speed signs — one for each end of Main Street/State Highway 8 where the speed limit drops to 25 mph — if the signs can be purchased for $6,000 or less, said city Clerk Rhonda Case.
The signs indicate how fast drivers are going and advise them to slow down if they exceed the speed limit. Case said drivers often exceed the posted speed limit when driving through Troy.
She said the hope is to buy solar-powered radar signs, and the city will need to consult with the Idaho Transportation Department to determine the exact placement of the signs because the street is a state highway.
If the signs fall within the city’s budget, Case said she would expect the signs to be installed this spring or summer.